At the Races: Make debates no-fly zones

President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic dominated the start of last night’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate. The debate came six days after Trump tested positive for COVID-19, ensuring the health crisis would remain front and center in the final weeks of the campaign.

Pence hasn’t been the only one facing questions about the president’s handling of the crisis. Vulnerable GOP senators have also been asked to grade Trump’s response in debates over the last week. Pressed on the issue during a debate Tuesday, Arizona Sen. Martha McSally acknowledged that “mistakes were made at all levels” but praised Trump’s decision to impose travel restrictions on China. Her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly, criticized the administration’s response and repeatedly cited the statistic that the U.S. accounts for more than 20 percent of the world’s deaths from the virus despite making up just 4 percent of the global population.

Trump’s diagnosis and an outbreak at the Capitol have also shaken up the campaign trail. Vulnerable North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis tested positive and has been in quarantine, with the senator’s campaign shuttering its headquarters in Charlotte.

But some Republicans are still forging ahead with in-person events, including appointed Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who said she will not require people attending her campaign events to wear masks. “I want to keep people safe, but I also want to keep people free and I don’t think we can mandate masks,” she said.