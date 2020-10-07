Photo of the day: DC’s Barbie pond is ready for Election 2020

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Barbie dolls dressed up as Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris wave as part of the election-themed "Barbie Pond on Avenue Q" on Q Street NW in Washington.

The anonymous Barbie curator is known to create seasonal, and often political, scenes throughout the year. They're visible to all who walk by on the D.C. street, or to the social media public at the Instagram handle @barbie_pond_ave_q (which boasts over 19,000 followers).