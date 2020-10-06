House Democrats raise concerns over Joint Chiefs’ quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Top Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee and a former U.S. spy chief expressed concerns about U.S. national security Tuesday after news broke that most of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining after coming in contact with at least one person who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Seven of the eight members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — the nation’s top military officers — are working from home, according to news reports, though a Pentagon official said Tuesday that none of the officers has tested positive for COVID-19 or shown symptoms.

The Joint Chiefs members had all attended an Oct. 2 meeting at the Pentagon alongside Adm. Charles Ray, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, who had been infected with the virus, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is among the top officers in quarantine. In addition to attending the Oct. 2 meeting, Milley and other senior Defense Department officials have gotten tested regularly since a Sept. 27 event at the White House for Gold Star families of fallen troops. Ray attended that event too, as did President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, both of whom caught the virus.

House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith criticized Trump for a “reckless and harmful” approach to both messaging about the disease and failing to adequately protect others when Trump got sick. And the Washington Democrat expressed concerns about the chiefs’ condition.