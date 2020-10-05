Instead of beginning consideration on the first of five U.S. District Court nominees Monday as planned, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won unanimous consent agreement to hold only pro forma floor sessions until Oct. 19.

The Kentucky Republican announced the plan this weekend after three of the chamber's Republican lawmakers said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and several others said they would be self-quarantining after coming in contact with infected individuals.

Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin announced in the past few days they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and would self-isolate for at least 10 days. Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford and Nebraska's Ben Sasse announced they would self-quarantine because of their contacts.

Senate rules dictate that a majority of members need to be present to conduct business. Typically senators waive the quorum requirement by unanimous consent, but without consent at least 51 senators would need to be physically present in the Capitol.

McConnell and Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said the recess would not impact the Oct. 12 start of hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. The Judiciary panel officially announced the hearings would begin Oct. 12 and continue through Oct. 15.