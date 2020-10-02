Trump to spend ‘a few days’ at Walter Reed after COVID-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump is heading to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what the White House says is a precaution after he tested positive for COVID-19 and began experiencing symptoms.

“President Trump remains in good [spirits], has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement Friday.

Trump is traveling to the military medical complex aboard Marine One, which is the way presidents often travel to the facility in nearby Bethesda, Maryland.

The former Bethesda Naval Hospital has a long history of treating ailing presidents and other dignitaries, and features a variety of VIP quarters, including a presidential suite.

“As of this afternoon, President Trump remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” the president’s physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean P. Conley, wrote in a memo released before it was publicly known Trump was leaving the White House for Bethesda.