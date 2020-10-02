Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse described the first 2020 presidential debate as a “s--- show,” but he may as well have been talking about the entire week. President Donald Trump and Utah Sen. Mike Lee both tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday as calls grew for more lawmakers to get tested.

From Iowa Rep. Steve King charting the use of the term “white nationalism” to Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky wishing she’d practiced pronouncing staffers’ names, the presidential debate wasn’t the only bizarre spectacle in politics this week.

[See more: Photos of the week ending Oct. 2]