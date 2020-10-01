Weekdays in the park with Filemon Vela

Walk, jog or drive around Capitol Hill’s Lincoln Park these days, and chances are you’ll come across a casually serious meeting of folks in camping chairs in the park’s northwest corner. Look for the pink water bottle.

That’s where Rep. Filemon Vela, adapting on the fly to the way the coronavirus pandemic has altered our work life rhythms, has been setting up shop instead of his usual Cannon House Office Building digs. He will also watch your stuff for you. “I guard her pink water bottle,” he said, gesturing to the gnarls of a tree’s roots. It turns out the random jogger who left it there works as a Senate staffer. “So you get to meet people,” he said. Such is park life.

Cooped up but wanting to keep his staff, colleagues and family safe, the Texas Democrat opted for the open air of the park the last few months, a short walk from his residence in D.C. And while the pandemic is never far from his mind, or anyone’s for that matter, that doesn’t mean there aren’t moments of grace to savor.

“I was here a lot yesterday and watching so many people enjoy the park, it gives you a sense of happiness almost, right?” he said on Monday morning, coffee in hand from the nearby Wine and Butter bistro. “Because you realize everyone right now is in kind of the same boat, and you’ve seen it when everyone’s out here. It kind of makes you feel good that other people are having fun and interacting with each other in a safe way.”

First elected in 2012, Vela represents the Lone Star State’s 34th District, a sprawling expanse of land along the Mexican border. It includes Brownsville and the King Ranch, which at 825,000 acres is bigger than Rhode Island and is such an icon that Ford named one of its premium pickup trucks after it. Its wide-open spaces are a far cry from D.C.’s more cramped confines. But being out in the park, sometimes up to nine hours a day, has quite literally changed Vela’s perception.