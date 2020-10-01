A bipartisan group of lawmakers requested the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide safety guidance on Halloween activities during the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC’s website now has a page detailing guidelines for various upcoming holidays, including Halloween.

See the video for some key takeaways, including that a Halloween mask is no a substitute for a cloth face mask, and that typical trick-or-treating is considered a “high risk” activity by the CDC.

