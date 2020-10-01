At the Races: It’s debatable

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

As the first presidential debate Tuesday threw the country into a panic spiral over the collapse of political discourse and the futility of “joint appearances” devoid of real exchanges of ideas, candidates in some of the most competitive Senate and House races of the cycle were also having their own first debates. For the most part, they were much more productive.

Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst and Democrat Theresa Greeenfield faced off over the Supreme Court, health care and money in politics, among other issues. In Maine, GOP Sen. Susan Collins and her Democratic challenger, Sara Gideon, battled over the high court, while a big chunk of the Montana Senate debate between Republican incumbent Steve Daines and Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock was spent arguing over political money.

And in South Carolina’s 1st District, vulnerable Democrat Joe Cunningham and GOP challenger Nancy Mace exchanged jabs over tax rates, climate science and the coronavirus pandemic. In North Carolina, vulnerable GOP Sen. Thom Tillis will square off for the third and final time in a debate Thursday night against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

While some of these exchanges were contentious, they also featured revealing sound bites about hot-button issues and provided clear contrasts to voters who chose to tune in. That’s a valuable opportunity, especially in areas without robust local media.