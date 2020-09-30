U.S. Agency for Global Media unrecognizable under Trump ally

It was, in essence, an oversight hearing of a relatively small government agency, but what it amounted to was yet another indictment of a bureau taken over by a Trump ally and made unrecognizable to the members of Congress — from both parties — who fund and monitor it.

Democrats and Republicans joined in expressing anger and dismay at what has happened to the U.S. Agency for Global Media since a supporter of President Donald Trump was confirmed as its director in early June.

The agency, with an annual budget just under $1 billion and a staff of 4,000 employees and 1,500 stringer reporters, is home to the U.S. government's international broadcasting operations, including the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia, which have long been respected as trustworthy sources for information for people in authoritarian countries whose news is censored, restricted and blocked.

Since being confirmed in June to his post in a partisan Senate vote, Michael Pack has fired all of the heads of the agency’s news organizations, ordered the news networks to publish pro-Trump administration editorials, refused to renew the work visas of dozens of VOA-employed foreign journalists who speak the local languages of the countries to which they broadcast, and flouted congressional spending directives by essentially impounding funding for projects to combat internet censorship in repressive societies.

Pack is a longtime ally of Steve Bannon, the recently indicted Trump supporter. The two have made conservative documentaries together.