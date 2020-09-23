There is nothing civil about intimidation

If there is one needed takeaway from the coverage of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it has been the focus on the mutual admiration society that was the friendship between Ginsburg and her late colleague Justice Antonin Scalia.

It is not possible to imagine a more unlikely odd couple — the fiery conservative and feisty liberal. Both were passionate advocates for their judicial philosophies, but unlike the increasingly divisive politics that swirl outside the walls of the Supreme Court, these two justices were able to do their important work with civility and respect for each other’s views that are so absent from political discourse today.

With the country now an ideological tinderbox, the last thing we need are political leaders adding fuel to fire with their intemperate words and their apparent decision to inflame the streets, not calm them.

After a summer of rioting that Nancy Pelosi characterized as “people will do what they do,” the speaker this week refused to rule out re-impeaching President Donald Trump to stop the nomination and boasted that Democrats would use “every arrow in our quiver” to stop him. Comments like these do little but feed red meat to already radicalized mobs.

But Pelosi isn’t alone in her dangerous rhetoric or her threats.