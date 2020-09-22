Uncertainty reigns for insurers as industry adopts AI standards

As the insurance industry increasingly relies on artificial intelligence, its state-based regulators are thinking about how to ensure that the technology treats policyholders fairly.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners last month unanimously adopted guiding principles that AI be fair, ethical, accountable and safe. But these are largely broad-brush notions for a technology that is just starting to be used.

Insurers and rating and advisory organizations “should be responsible for the creation, implementation and impacts of any AI system, even if the impacts are unintended,” the NAIC’s Innovation and Technology Task Force, part of its Executive Committee, wrote.

Jon Godfread, chairman of NAIC’s Artificial Intelligence Working Group, described the principles in an interview as an “aspirational document” or “guidepost” for internal discussions among regulators. They don’t carry the weight of law and aren’t model regulations.