The Trump-McConnell doctrine: Bomb them before they bomb us

Imagine going to a lawyer who tells you, “Our strategy really walks the line on ethics, and the Bar Association will be up in arms. But I think we can get away with this without my being disbarred.”

Unless you’re Donald Trump searching for a replacement for Roy Cohn, I would hope that you would quickly retain another attorney.

In most spheres of life, there is a sense that moral behavior matters. We don’t go around stiffing people over small bills on the gamble that they won’t sue. Nor do we go to upscale restaurants and refuse to leave a tip because they don’t legally require it.

When did Congress become this dystopian world where the only thing that matters is raw power?

It isn’t like Lyndon Johnson was a shrinking violet as Senate majority leader. And Newt Gingrich in his war against Speaker Jim Wright over minor ethical lapses certainly helped perfect the politics of personal destruction.