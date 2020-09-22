Senate Democrats appeared underwhelmed but resigned Tuesday to the eventual confirmation to the State Department’s top human rights position of a longtime Capitol Hill staffer and GOP budget guru with scant foreign policy experience.

President Donald Trump this summer nominated Eric Ueland, his former White House legislative affairs director, to serve as undersecretary of State for civilian security, democracy and human rights. The position entails oversight of the State Department’s nine offices and bureaus that fall under the "J" rubric in the department's organizational chart — a broad policy portfolio that includes counterterrorism, international narcotics and law enforcement as well as global refugees, international religious freedom and combating human trafficking.

Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said at today's confirmation hearing that he felt like the Trump administration has engaged in a long-running game of “musical chairs” when it comes to nominating individuals for senior jobs at Foggy Bottom.

“Mr. Ueland, my impression is that you’re an intelligent person, but that alone is not a qualification to be the undersecretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights,” Menendez said.

The senior senator from New Jersey noted that the nominee, who also previously served as director of the Office of U.S. Foreign Assistance Resources at State, was originally nominated by Trump in 2017 to serve as undersecretary of State for management.