Virginia early voting underway in the 2020 general election

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Voting for the 2020 general election is underway. Voters across the commonwealth of Virginia, including candidates for Congress, headed to the polls Friday to cast early ballots.

The Old Dominion has in the past featured large rallies on the eve of Election Day. But in the age of COVID-19, Virginians are being encouraged to take advantage of new early and mail-in voting options.

Supporters of Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton arrive wearing face masks Friday at the Loudoun County Office of Elections in Leesburg on the first day of early voting. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

With a limited number of polling places open on Day One, there were reports of long lines in some jurisdictions, though that wasn’t the case here late in the morning when Sen. Mark Warner showed up at the Alexandria Voter Registration Office in Old Town, nor far from his house.

“I just exercised my constitutional right, and I strongly encourage all Virginians to take advantage of our new rules, where you can vote early,” the Virginia Democrat, who is seeking a third term, told reporters. “Starting today, for the next 45 days, 9 to 5. We also have seen over 800,000 people who’ve had absentee applications — that’s tripled the amount that we had in 2016.”

Warner noted his work on the Senate Intelligence Committee and threats to election security, but said the way to combat those challenges was through voter turnout, especially in early voting.