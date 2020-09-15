Why is the GOP taking medical advice from Dr. Pepper?

To be charitable, there is a glimmer of a political rationale behind Donald Trump’s decision to resume indoor political rallies.

So what if mask-wearing in Henderson, Nevada, on Sunday was as rare as donning Hermès ties for Zoom meetings? So what if the Republicans seem to have forgotten 2012 presidential contender Herman Cain, who died of COVID-19 about a month after attending a June indoor Trump rally in Tulsa?

The red-hatted, jam-packed Nevada rally presumably satisfied Trump’s ego needs for 2016-style adulation. It also attempted to foster the political illusion that the virus belonged to the Jurassic period of history when dinosaurs roamed the earth and Barack Obama was responsible for everything.

Exactly who is being gulled by Trump’s pandemic flimflam? Maybe the more credulous Trump supporters who get their medical advice from Dr. Pepper.

But not most voters. A national Fox News poll released Sunday found that 83 percent of likely voters were concerned “about the spread of coronavirus in the United States,” and 57 percent were “very concerned.”