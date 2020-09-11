Campus Notebook: Unattended gun in Capitol bathroom need not concern the public, Capitol Police argued

Firearm left in the bathroom? Nothing to see here. Or at least that is what Capitol Police lawyers argued in court.

In January 2015, a Capitol Police officer left their gun stuffed in a toilet cover dispenser in a men’s bathroom inside the Capitol Visitors Center. Then-Sgt. Jodi Breiterman was among the officers who responded to the situation and took a photo of the weapon on her work phone. Months later, she shared the photo with a CQ Roll Call reporter, which resulted in the publication of a story that exposed serious safety hazards and resulted in lawmakers demanding reforms.

Breiterman, a former officer of the year, was later demoted from the rank of sergeant and suspended. She sued the Capitol Police for gender discrimination, and on Sept. 4 the judge ruled in favor of the Capitol Police.

Breiterman plans to appeal the decision, but the recent activity in the matter led CQ Roll Call to look back at an interesting argument the Capitol Police made on whether a gun left in a bathroom stall by an officer is something that concerns the public.

Capitol Police Counsel Kelly Scindian wrote in a 2018 brief that the public should not be informed about such an incident and that Breiterman’s disclosure to the press was in violation of the department’s media policy.