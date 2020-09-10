At the Races: Rage against the (tape) machine

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

By Bridget Bowman, Kate Ackley and Stephanie Akin

There are tapes. Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage” includes the bombshell revelation that President Donald Trump knew the coronavirus was deadly and airborne, even as he downplayed the virus in public. Those revelations are already starting to trickle into some congressional races. This morning, Maine Democratic Senate hopeful Sara Gideon’s campaign released a minutelong video juxtaposing audio of Trump from Woodward’s interview with footage from a Trump rally where the president said the virus might go away. Trump lost Maine by 3 points in 2018, and Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates Gideon’s race against GOP Sen. Susan Collins a Toss-up.

California Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda, whose district Trump lost by 2 points, tied the president to his GOP opponent, Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel, accusing her in a statement of using Trump’s “playbook” and downplaying the virus. In the competitive open-seat race for Georgia’s 7th District, Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux slammed her GOP opponent, emergency room physician Rich McCormick, saying he “used his credentials as a doctor to aid and abet the president every step of the way.” McCormick defended Trump’s response to the virus back in February.

It remains to be seen whether the audio from Trump’s interview with Woodward will appear in television and digital ads or fundraising appeals in more down-ballot races, especially since vulnerable House Democrats in Trump districts and Democratic Senate challengers in red states have largely avoided mentioning the president in their ads so far. But Nathan, our elections analyst, points out that the latest revelations could still indirectly hurt down-ballot Republicans if they prevent Trump from improving his overall standing in the presidential race.