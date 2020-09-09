Congress returns from its August recess with America on mute

“Dang, this is weird,” Sen. Doug Jones yelled Monday night, saying what nearly every politician in America is thinking this year, as the Alabama Democrat looked out over a sea of parked cars and headlights instead of the usual faces and eyeballs at his latest campaign event, a car rally in a drive-in movie theater in Leeds, Alabama. “This is different, but we’re in a different world, folks.”

“Different” doesn’t come close to capturing how much the global coronavirus pandemic has changed campaigning as we know it. But it’s not just campaigns that have changed for members of Congress — so has the job itself. From votes to caucuses to fly-ins, almost nothing of the world pre-COVID has remained untouched, most especially town hall meetings.

The cattle calls with constituents used to festoon recess calendars and put sometimes cloistered members face to face with the people they represent. But with cases of COVID-19 still on the rise, nearly all members have moved their town hall meetings to Zoom or conference calls, with limited constituent questions prescreened by staff. At a time of pandemic, recession and racial unrest, American voters are literally on mute.

Without members and constituents facing each other in real-life settings, COVID-19 has managed to sanitize politics right along with people’s hands and homes. But that’s not a healthy development. According to the Town Hall Project, a nonprofit that tracks congressional town halls, just five members of Congress managed to hold in-person town hall meetings this August recess, compared to 214 in August of last year. In 2019, there were 2,695 town halls in total.

Policy and policymakers

Town hall meetings in the past, especially during August recess, have had the power to move legislation or stop it, to make a member’s career or preview an early fall. In August 2009, angry constituents flooded town hall meetings to sound off about the Affordable Care Act being debated in both chambers. One event in Reston, Virginia, featured so much screaming a young woman told me on the way out, “That was better than ‘Jerry Springer!’” When Congress came back into session that September, much of the momentum for universal health care coverage had stalled out, and more modest reforms eventually passed the House and Senate.