As election looms, Trump alters course on offshore drilling

President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed a federal freeze on oil and gas drilling off the coasts of Florida, South Carolina and Georgia, marking an election year departure from his administration’s previous efforts to significantly expand offshore fossil fuel extraction in the region and nationally.

The announcement in Jupiter, Fla., north of Palm Beach, appears to be an expansion of what already exists: a moratorium on oil and gas leasing, the precursor to drilling, in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and a smaller portion of the central Gulf through June 30, 2022.

The White House said the withdrawal extends that moratorium until the same date in 2032 and “does not apply to leasing for environmental conservation purposes, including the purposes of shore protection, beach nourishment and restoration, wetlands restoration, and habitat protection."

In a roughly 20-minute speech, Trump touted the work of Republican allies and signed an executive order that he said expanded the ban to the three states and the Atlantic coast of Florida, which is not included under enacted law. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, threw pens from the signing ceremony to members of the crowd who were largely unmasked and not social distancing.

