4 things to watch in Massachusetts Senate, House primaries

Democratic voters in Massachusetts will decide the futures of Sen. Edward J. Markey, Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III and House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal in the Bay State’s congressional primaries Tuesday.

Big donors, outside groups and high-profile endorsements have fueled the much-anticipated contests, which in deep-blue Massachusetts prove more pivotal than the general election and essentially will determine who will head to Capitol Hill for the 117th Congress.

The main spotlight has been on Kennedy’s challenge of Markey, who is seeking a second full term in the Senate after serving decades in the House. Neal, who is in his 16th term, faces Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse in the closely watched 1st District race that has drawn spending from outside influences including industry-aligned groups for Neal and progressive organizations boosting Morse.

Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is seeking his 10th full term in Massachusetts’ 8th District, also has a primary challenge from physician Robbie Goldstein, though political observers in the state believe Lynch is less at risk than Neal or Markey.

So far this cycle, eight incumbents, including three Democrats, have lost renomination.