With all the “spicy votes” cast for “Donald John President,” the GOP hosted the Republican National Convention this week in an empty auditorium, shot with the most epic camera pans you’d see in any Michael Bay movie.

And while Sen. Tim Scott joked about failing civics in high school, President Donald Trump accepted his party’s nomination in his backyard at the White House.

[ Also watch: Congressional Hits and Misses: Democratic convention edition ]

(Thumbnail photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)