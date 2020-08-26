New York Rep. Tom Reed expressed concern for his staff and family after a brick was thrown at his Corning campaign office early Wednesday morning, shattering a window.

At a press conference Wednesday, the Republican said no one was hurt or in the office when it was vandalized at about 1:30 a.m., and law enforcement is investigating the incident. The brick shattered glass in an area around the window both inside the office and on the sidewalk outside.

Reed said he personally understands sometimes voters can get upset and direct criticism at him but that it was important campaign workers and volunteers not be targeted.

“To see our property destroyed, to see our campaign workers potentially exposed to this and to see those young men and women potentially put at risk, that raises it to a level that is completely a level we’ve never experienced before,” he said.

Rep. Tom Reed stands in front of his campaign office in Corning, New York, which was vandalized early Wednesday morning. (Provided by the campaign of Rep. Tom Reed)

The Republican was first elected to the House in 2010, and is facing a rematch with his 2018 opponent, cybersecurity expert Tracy Mitrano, in the Solid Republican district. He said he can’t remember any vandalism to one of his campaign offices before.