Someone threw a brick at GOP Rep. Tom Reed’s campaign office window
No one was hurt or in the office when the vandalism occurred
New York Rep. Tom Reed expressed concern for his staff and family after a brick was thrown at his Corning campaign office early Wednesday morning, shattering a window.
At a press conference Wednesday, the Republican said no one was hurt or in the office when it was vandalized at about 1:30 a.m., and law enforcement is investigating the incident. The brick shattered glass in an area around the window both inside the office and on the sidewalk outside.
Reed said he personally understands sometimes voters can get upset and direct criticism at him but that it was important campaign workers and volunteers not be targeted.
“To see our property destroyed, to see our campaign workers potentially exposed to this and to see those young men and women potentially put at risk, that raises it to a level that is completely a level we’ve never experienced before,” he said.
The Republican was first elected to the House in 2010, and is facing a rematch with his 2018 opponent, cybersecurity expert Tracy Mitrano, in the Solid Republican district. He said he can’t remember any vandalism to one of his campaign offices before.
Reed, flanked by his wife Jean and Corning Mayor Bill Boland, a Democrat, called the vandalism “unacceptable” and said he would press charges if the brick-thrower were to be identified.
He said the incident might have been to discourage people to help his campaign, but it will have the opposite effect.
“This has given us more commitment to what we believe in,” he said,
Reed said there were security cameras at the office, which is near his home, but did not say whether anything was captured from when the vandalism occurred, saying he would wait for law enforcement to finish its work.
“We’ll let the police do their investigation,” he said.