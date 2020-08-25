Trump to nominate Chad Wolf as Homeland Security secretary

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would formally nominate acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to serve permanently in the role.

Wolf has served in the position since November. DHS oversees three immigration agencies, along with the Transportation Security Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Secret Service. It has been without a Senate-confirmed secretary since Kirstjen Nielsen resigned in April 2019.

Wolf would be the fifth person to lead Homeland Security since Trump took office. He stepped into the role following the resignation of Kevin McAleenan, who succeeded Nielsen but only served as acting secretary. Neither Wolf nor McAleenan was ever confirmed by the Senate.

Trump announced his plans for Wolf in a tweet Tuesday.

“Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service!” the president said.