People of color hold small percentage of top jobs in Senate

The Senate has a lot of work to do on bolstering the diversity of its top staffers, a report released Friday by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies found.

Although people of color comprise 40 percent of the total U.S. population, they make up just 11 percent of the most senior positions in personal Senate offices. The report, written by LaShonda Brenson, considers diversity in three top positions — chief of staff, legislative director and communications director.

Republicans and Democrats fall short when it comes to placing people of color in the top spots, according to the study.

“While Democrats employ more personal office top staff of color than Republicans, both parties have low numbers, and the Republicans' percentage is closer to their party’s share of voters who are people of color,” the report said.

Black, Hispanic and Asian people are all underrepresented in the Senate compared to their share of the total population, the study found. Hispanic individuals are over 18 percent of the U.S. population, but make up just 3.8 percent of top Senate staffers. Black people are over 13 percent of the population, but comprise 3.1 percent of top Senate employees. Asians and Pacific Islanders make up over 6 percent of the total population, but 2.7 percent are represented in the most senior Senate staff jobs.