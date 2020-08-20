Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Bill Cassidy is under quarantine for 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Louisiana Republican said he was notified Wednesday evening that he’d been exposed to someone with the disease.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy said in a statement.

His office said he is adhering to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and is notifying people with whom he has been in contact recently.

Cassidy is among the 1,034 COVID-19 cases reported to the Louisiana Department of Health since Wednesday. The total number of cases reported to the state is 140,821, according to the department.