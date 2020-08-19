As Congress slows, the presidency grows

The recent breakdown of COVID-19 relief legislation and President Donald Trump’s subsequent executive actions are just the latest in a long series of examples of Congress failing to act and a president stepping in to fill the void. This is not how our government should work. The people’s representatives are supposed to write the laws, and the president is to execute them.

When James Madison teamed up with Alexander Hamilton and John Jay to defend the Constitution in the Federalist Papers, he warned that the “legislative department is everywhere extending the sphere of its activity, and drawing all power into its impetuous vortex.” The framers envisioned “energy in the executive” as a ballast against congressional overreach. They likely would not recognize our current state of affairs.

Ironically, while this inaction is driven by jockeying for power among congressional Democrats and Republicans, in the end, only the presidency gains the advantage. And it’s been happening since well before President Trump took office.

“If Congress won’t act, I will” was a common theme from President Barack Obama. In one example, decades of congressional inaction on immigration reform opened the door for him to rewrite our immigration system with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. President Obama would repeat the formula, as presidents before him have, on climate and energy policy, firearms safety, education, health care and a host of other important policy issues.

President Obama followed in the steps of many of his predecessors. President George W. Bush discounted parts of hundreds of statutes Congress passed, on everything from the military to affirmative action to whistleblower protections, and Congress rarely challenged him. Presidents Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan laid much of the groundwork for their successors by greatly expanding the president’s influence and control over the regulatory process and executive branch departments.