ICYMI: August rating changes continue to improve Democrats’ House outlook

Even though the House majority is not hanging in the balance in November, the story of the 2020 elections can be told through how the House battlefield changed.

Republicans lost 40 seats in 2018, so they should have plenty of takeover targets two years later.

But President Donald Trump continues to struggle to recapture his 2016 magic, and if that continues, it will be exceedingly difficult for Republicans to have any legitimate shot at taking back the majority this fall.

