Kansas Republican Steve Watkins is facing felony charges and resigned from his seats on three House committees. Now the House Ethics Committee has impaneled an investigative subcommittee to examine the charges against Watkins, despite his lame-duck status as a member of Congress.

He was toppled by a GOP primary challenge on Aug. 4 and will not be on the ballot for reelection in November.

Watkins was charged July 14 with interference with law enforcement, providing false information; voting without being qualified; unlawful advance voting; and failing to notify the DMV of change of address. Watkins allegedly listed a UPS store address on his voter registration form.

Under the Ethics Committee’s own rules, the panel must decide within 30 days of a member being indicted or charged with criminal conduct whether to establish a subcommittee to look into the charges or issue a report to the House explaining reasons for not investigating further.

Anthony G. Brown, a Maryland Democrat, will chair the investigative subcommittee, and Pete Olson, a Texas Republican, will serve as the ranking member. Ted Deutch, a Florida Democrat, and Ann Wagner, a Missouri Republican, will also investigate the matter on the subcommittee.