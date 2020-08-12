A confluence of potential events in the coming weeks and months could exacerbate the spread of coronavirus infections following the summer surge, public health experts warn.

Some football programs might allow thousands of fans to attend games in massive stadiums. In Washington, D.C., people from across the country will likely attend a demonstration commemorating the original March on Washington and cap off a summer of protests for racial justice.

And while the presidential nominating conventions will be mostly remote, many smaller political events are poised to occur and many people will likely be voting in person.

Perhaps most significantly, millions of students, teachers and staff could soon be back in classrooms. Some have already arrived, with new infections popping up almost immediately.

America’s leaders are pushing to get the country back to normal after months of lockdowns and economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.