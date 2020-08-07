Sing softly and carry a big stick: Congressional Hits and Misses

“So, how’s it going?” queried Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from the Senate floor this week.

Not great.

Negotiators struggled to come to an agreement on the next coronavirus relief package and President Donald Trump struggled to pronounce words.

Meanwhile, lawmakers’ dogs refused to cooperate on camera, Sen. Lamar Alexander gave the president a big stick and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer sang to Speaker Nancy “Lioness” Pelosi.

[ Also watch: Meet Congressman COVID — Congressional Hits and Misses ]