The appropriations process can be a real thriller

What happens when a veteran appropriations staffer who is about to retire tries to get his last bill passed with a minimum of commotion — and then things blow up?

That’s the scenario in the latest novel by Charles Houy, a retired Senate Appropriations staffer himself.

Houy was notoriously tight-lipped when he worked for the committee, particularly when it came to the press. But in his novels, he spills the beans on how bills really become law, although he insists it’s all fiction.

“Shoot the Staff” follows a defense clerk whose path to retirement is disrupted “when a whistleblower comes out and starts talking about the possibility of rigging elections,” Houy says. He’ll self-publish it sometime in August.

Houy knows his subject. This is his third time releasing a Hill-based thriller. More to the point, he labored in the Senate Appropriations Committee for 30 years, serving under chairmen as varied as Republican Ted Stevens of Alaska and Democrats John C. Stennis of Mississippi, Robert C. Byrd of West Virginia and Daniel K. Inouye of Hawaii. He was the Democratic Defense Subcommittee clerk from 1995 to 2010 and full committee staff director from 2009 to 2013.