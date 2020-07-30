House adopts Ocasio-Cortez housing bias amendments to block HUD

Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Earl Blumenauer took to the House floor Thursday to castigate President Donald Trump for his recent remarks suggesting to suburban voters that increasing racial integration would lead to lower home values and more crime.

“This is classic, textbook discrimination, and we're here to rise to say, ‘Na-uh, not on our watch,’” said Ocasio-Cortez of New York. She and Blumenauer spoke in favor of two amendments to prevent the Housing and Urban Development Department from undoing two Obama administration rules designed to end housing discrimination.

The amendments were adopted on a voice vote as part of an en bloc group of 56 amendments. The House is expected to complete work on the spending package Friday. No House Republicans spoke against the amendments.

In online campaign events and on Twitter this week, Trump has been touting his administration’s dismantling of an obscure HUD regulation — Affirmatively Affirming Fair Housing (AFFH) — tweeting Wednesday: “I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood… Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!”

The rule, finalized in 2015, required local housing authorities to file reports to HUD showing how they were actively working to implement the Fair Housing Act that Congress passed in 1968 amid the riots after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, and encourage integration of racially homogenized neighborhoods. Only a few cities had even begun to prepare those reports when HUD suspended AFFH shortly after Trump took office.