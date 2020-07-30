At the Races: COVID gridlock

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Vulnerable Senate Republicans hoping to get a boost from their work helping constituents weather the economic fallout from the pandemic were sweating this week as negotiations on the latest relief package got off to a slow and contentious start. A federal moratorium on evictions expired last week, the weekly $600 federal boost to unemployment checks is set to expire Friday, and only 96 days remain until the election.

But it’s not clear when, or if, the next package will be signed into a law or what it might look like. The federal government’s response to the health crisis is already affecting House and Senate races. President Donald Trump’s poll numbers in competitive states and districts across the country have dropped, largely due to the pandemic.

Republicans say the current political environment is a low point. That is a particular problem for GOP senators, who are defending their majority on an increasingly expanding battlefield. The GOP conference is divided over its next move as the coronavirus continues to spread. But it did release a relief proposal this week in the form of eight bills, some of which had vulnerable incumbents’ names attached.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who is one of the most vulnerable Republicans, co-sponsored a bill with Florida’s Marco Rubio that would provide another round of business loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. She has already been touting the program on the airwaves back home. South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham and Montana’s Steve Daines, who are both in competitive races, teamed up with North Carolina Sen. Richard M. Burr on a bill that would ensure personal protective equipment is made domestically to limit reliance on Chinese manufacturing.