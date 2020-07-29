There’s algae in the Capitol Reflecting Pool (but things could be worse)

This is a story about algae.

Last week an astute user on the social platform Nextdoor (let’s call him Simon, since that is his name) noticed that the Capitol Reflecting Pool was looking a tad bit scummier than usual.

“It is now really stinky and seems full of nasty, slimy debris or algae of some sort (please no snarky political comments regarding where it might have come from!)” he wrote, with the caveat that he knew “nothing” about the topic.

Like Simon, we don’t know much about algae. Unlike Simon, we have no problem with snarky political comments and would never dream of passing up the chance to make a joke involving slime.

So off we went to the Capitol, to check out this filthy problem for ourselves.