In a House Natural Resources Committee hearing on Tuesday, National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco contradicted nearly every assertion made by U.S. Park Police Acting Chief Gregory Monahan of the June 1 incident at Lafayette Square.

The more than three-hour-long hearing featured Republicans and Democrats grilling DeMarco and Monahan respectively. Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert and Jody B. Hice brought up DeMarco’s unsuccessful run as a Democrat for a congressional seat in 2018.

Watch the video comparing the oft-contradicting statements of the two witnesses on the violence of the protests, whether proper warnings were given to demonstrators and more.

