Democrats honor John Lewis with ‘Good Trouble’ masks, inspiring copycats

“Good Trouble” covered the faces of several lawmakers in Washington this week.

Rep. John Lewis’ casket was draped in red, white and blue. Purple lapel ribbons honored his legacy. But as colleagues remembered him, the most eye-catching statement was written on their masks.

It was Lewis’ favorite phrase for civil disobedience and fighting systems of injustice, and it has gained even more traction since his death in mid-July. At a memorial in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday, it helped break up the blankness of face coverings, a key but emotion-hiding part of mourning during a pandemic.

Rep. Alma Adams was the force behind the masks, first wearing one last week. “Wore a new mask to votes tonight,” she tweeted. “It’s up to us to make good trouble now.”