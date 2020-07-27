President Donald Trump has leveled veto threats at both the House and Senate versions of the annual Pentagon policy measure, a bill loaded with so many politically popular provisions, such as a military pay raise, that it has been enacted for 59 continuous years.

Veto threats on the defense authorization bill are nothing new for this or any other administration, and yet the bill always becomes law. But what is unusual this year is Trump’s strong objections to both chambers’ versions of the bill, despite his own party’s control of the Senate.

Trump has grumbled about a lengthy and diverse list of provisions, most notably and publicly language in both bills that would require the Pentagon to rename military installations that pay homage to the Confederacy.

“Seriously failed presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, just introduced an Amendment on the renaming of many of our legendary Military Bases from which we trained to WIN two World Wars,” Trump tweeted June 11 as Warren worked to attach her language to the Senate bill during a closed-door markup. Warren’s bill includes a three-year time frame to change base names and extends well beyond just the names of the bases themselves.

But Trump’s objections, while perhaps appealing to his base in the run-up to the November election, put him outside the mainstream of American politics and run counter to what many Republican lawmakers think — a fact that essentially makes the president a rebel with a lost cause.