Pelosi yields the floor to Lewis one last time
A recording of Lewis’ voice echoed in the Rotunda, urging others to get into “good trouble” once again.
Posted July 27, 2020 at 6:11pm
In a speech eulogizing the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, Speaker Nancy Pelosi yielded the floor for the last time to the Georgia Democrat.
See the video for Pelosi’s full remarks at the Rotunda memorial service Monday.
