Photos of the week: House and Senate work on virus aid

For the first time in weeks, the Senate and the House were in session at the same time. Here is what the week ending July 24 in the Capitol looked like through the eyes of CQ Roll Call photojournalists.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., stands in the Ohio Clock Corridor during a vote in the Senate on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

From left, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., talk as their meeting on COVID-19 aid breaks up in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., left, greets Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., disembarks the Senate subway on his way to a vote in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., departs from the Senate floor after a vote in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Demonstrators rally near the Capitol Hill residence of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday to call for an extension of unemployment benefits.(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., boards an elevator in the Capitol after attending the Senate GOP lunch on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., conducts a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on protecting the integrity of collegiate athletics on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined by other House Democrats, holds the enrollment ceremony for the Great American Outdoors Act on the Capitol's West Terrace on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, right, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speak to reporters as they leave their coronavirus aid meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., throw their fists in the air when asked about baseball's opening day during a news conference in the Capitol on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)