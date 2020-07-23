Trump COVID-19 test czar defends record, pledges more tests

The United States is conducting 770,000 COVID-19 tests per day and the average national rate of positive tests over the past week is 9.1 percent, a top federal official said Thursday, touting the statistics although public health experts say more urgency is needed as the nation struggles with the highest number of cases worldwide.

“We are seeing that our public health measures are starting to make a difference and we are making progress,” said Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services Brett P. Giroir in a call with reporters.

Giroir, who oversees testing, said the earliest indicator of a change is the positivity rate. He noted that the seven-day average of positive cases is starting to trend downward after initially flattening. Still, public health experts say the percentage of positive tests should be below 5 percent, and in some hot spots the rate is currently in double digits.

“No one is declaring victory about this,” said Giroir. “We anticipate, and hope and need to continue to work for that in the next couple of weeks, our death rate will come down as well.”

The U.S. has about 26 percent of the world's COVID-19 cases although it has only about 4 percent of global population, according to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.