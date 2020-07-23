Role reversal: As Dr. Fauci pitches, Mariano Rivera chats up Trump

While Dr. Anthony Fauci was getting ready to throw out the first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season, Mariano Rivera was sitting in the staff section at a White House news conference on COVID-19.

The Hall of Fame closer for the New York Yankees was looking on as President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of Republican National Convention festivities that were planned for Jacksonville, Florida.

The ceremonial first pitch from Fauci was wild outside, but that isn’t keeping baseball players past and present from trying to heed the advice of the popular director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“When Dr. Fauci says wear a mask and stay six feet away, I listen,” former MLB star Alex Rodriguez said during the ESPN telecast of the opening game between the Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

The mood at the ballpark was undoubtedly affected by the news that young star outfielder Juan Soto would be out of the lineup for the defending World Series champion Nationals because of a positive test for the coronavirus.