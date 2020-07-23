At the Races: ‘A human being is here!’

Herrell said she understood that the virus is serious, but complained about restrictions put in place by the state’s Democratic governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, saying independent businesses in the small towns and rural areas, such as those in the 2nd District, are struggling for survival. “And unfortunately, many of our small businesses will not weather this storm,” she said. Inside Elections rates the race Tilt Democratic.

Reader’s race: TX-24

As a growing, diversifying district in the Dallas suburbs with well-educated voters, Texas’ 24th is emblematic of where Democrats are looking to expand their House majority. President Donald Trump carried the seat by 6 points in 2016. But two years later, GOP Rep. Kenny Marchant won reelection by just 3 points while former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke was carrying the district by a similar margin in his unsuccessful Senate run. (Republicans are also quick to point out that the district also backed GOP Gov. Greg Abbott by 10 points in 2018.) Marchant announced his retirement last year, and former local school board member Candace Valenzuela, who won the Democratic primary runoff last week, and Republican Beth Van Duyne are vying to succeed him.

Republicans have known that Van Duyne will be their nominee since the March primary, where she avoided a runoff with help from a Trump endorsement. Van Duyne previously served as a regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but she is also known locally as the former mayor of Irving. As mayor, she made national headlines in 2015 for expressing concern about Sharia law when a 14-year-old Muslim student was arrested in Irving for bringing a homemade clock to school that was mistaken for a bomb. When ATR caught up with Van Duyne back in February, she said the incident was “a total setup.”

Valenzuela has criticized Van Duyne as divisive. But to take her on, Valenzuela first had to get past her primary runoff against retired Air Force Col. Kim Olson, which was delayed until July due to the coronavirus pandemic. Valenzuela defeated Olson with help from outside groups, including EMILY’s List and BOLD PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Throughout her campaign, Valenzuela has emphasized her personal story of experiencing homelessness as a child and becoming the first in her family to graduate college. If elected, Valenzuela would be the first Black Latina in Congress.

After Valenzuela won the runoff, the DCCC quickly released an internal July 11-15 poll that showed Valenzuela leading Van Duyne 45 percent to 39 percent. The same survey also found Biden ahead of Trump in the district, 51 percent to 45 percent. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 points. Because of the Democratiic runoff, Van Duyne does start the race with more cash on hand. As of June 30, hercampaign had $483,000 in the bank to $111,000 for Valenzuela. Inside Elections rates the race Tilt Republican.