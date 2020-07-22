Trump and Biden’s 2020 challenge: 3 percent or bust

Winston Churchill once said, “Politics is not a game. It is an earnest business.” Yes, it is and never more so than in the current “worst of times,” with the world plagued by pandemic and the country torn apart by violence and hate.

Issues and actions taken by our leaders at every level and by every party are no longer judged on their merits or wisdom or efficacy but whether they help or hurt Donald Trump. Emotion-based decision-making at this extreme doesn’t make for good politics, or governing for that matter.

Politics is serious business and necessary to how we run this country, but I have always looked at politics a little more clinically — numbers don’t lie. Well, accurate numbers don’t lie. So the spectacle in recent weeks with Democrats confidently predicting victory thanks to their presidential candidate’s big lead in the polls and the equally heated arguments by the Trump campaign that national polls don’t matter has added little to our understanding of what the polls mean and don’t mean at this stage of the race.

A little context is important here. Attend any campaign management training session during the last three decades, of either party, and you would have seen aspiring politicos taught that when it comes to winning a campaign, 50 percent plus one is the magic formula that delivers success in most races. And given that the two-party system still dominates in most places, it’s true.

But where it isn’t always true is in the arena of presidential politics, where the Electoral College versus the popular vote comes into play, complicated by third-party candidates at times. As we saw in 2016, winning the popular vote doesn’t guarantee a candidate the White House. And simply looking at the head-to-head numbers on one national poll or even a dozen doesn’t guarantee an accurate reading of presidential election outcomes.