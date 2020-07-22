House to vote on public lands bill passed by Senate

The House is expected to pass bipartisan public lands legislation Wednesday, delivering a victory for at-risk Republican senators up for election and sending hundreds of millions of dollars to a federal conservation fund.

President Donald Trump was swayed to support the legislation, which he plans to sign into law, after Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Cory Gardner, R-Colo., showed him pictures of national parks in their home states.

The Senate passed the bill on June 17, 73-20, with opposition from oil-state and Gulf Coast Republicans, including Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and another critic of federal land powers in their state, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Both Daines and Gardner, facing challenges respectively from Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, are running on the legislation in their campaigns.

Gardner’s campaign website touts him as “a champion for Colorado’s public lands throughout his time in the Senate,” adding that “he led the fight to permanently reauthorize” the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.