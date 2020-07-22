EPA takes first step on wheel;eraircraft emissions limits

The EPA took a first step toward setting an emissions standard for commercial aircraft on Wednesday, pleasing the industry and disappointing environmental advocates who sought tougher rules.

In announcing the rule, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the agency was trying to match the 2016 rule set by the International Civil Aviation Organization, a U.N. office, to address global emissions from aircraft.

A leading industry lobby and trade group, Airlines for America, said it was pleased with the rule, which environmental groups criticized as feeble, pointing to the agency’s own admission that the proposal would likely not curb plane emissions.

The Trump administration offered the rule at a pivotal time for the industry, which has been burning through cash due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it faces technical challenges in flying in a hotter world, is bracing for rising sea levels due to human-caused climate change and generates a massive portion of greenhouse gases in the U.S. transportation sector and worldwide.

Major emitter

Aviation generates about 3 percent of global greenhouse emissions — meaning if it were a country, it would rank among the top 10 nations with the biggest carbon footprints, on par with nations like Germany, Italy and Japan.