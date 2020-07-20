Top congressional Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, asked FBI Director Christopher Wray to provide a classified briefing on how the agency was combating what the lawmakers described as a “concerted foreign interference campaign” that was targeting Congress as well as the presidential election in November.

In a July 13 letter to Wray and other top intelligence agency chiefs, including Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, CIA Director Gina Haspel, and Director of the National Security Agency Gen. Paul Nakasone, the lawmakers said the foreign interference was aimed particularly at the legislative branch.

“We are gravely concerned, in particular, that Congress appears to be the target of a concerted foreign interference campaign, which seeks to launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity, public debate, and the presidential election in November,” the lawmakers wrote.

A congressional aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the letter included a classified attachment that drew “in large part, from the Executive Branch’s own reporting and analysis” of threats.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee joined Pelosi in writing the letter.