Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed Friday that she has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer, but that she plans to continue on the Supreme Court and “can do the job full steam.”

The health concerns of the consistently liberal 87-year-old justice, which have accelerated in recent years, arise at a critical political moment with a looming presidential election in November.

Ginsburg's latest round with cancer could elevate Supreme Court appointments as a key campaign issue between Republican President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Ginsburg presumably does not want to leave the court and give an appointment to Trump, whom she criticized and called a “faker” in remarks during the 2016 presidential election that she would later characterize as “ill-advised.”

Trump already put two relatively young, consistently conservative justices on the court in Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, and a third appointment would further solidify the court’s conservative tilt.