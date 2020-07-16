Burger King figured out how to work safely during the pandemic. Why can’t Congress?

When House Democrats forced through their proxy voting scheme, they were warned that it would be abused. Nonsense, was the response. We are in a global health crisis and cannot jeopardize the health and safety of members, staffers and hundreds of others who protect and serve the U.S. Capitol.

And then Florida Reps. Charlie Crist and Darren Soto skipped work to attend a shuttle launch, after certifying to the clerk of the House that they could not attend session because of the coronavirus.

Proxy voting in the U.S. House of Representatives is problematic for one central reason: Members cannot designate themselves as present by proxy. The Constitution is clear that Congress is expected to gather together to debate and design solutions to national problems through consensus. How can members hope to achieve consensus on a giant Zoom call?

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee last month held a remote markup of an infrastructure bill that could wind up costing taxpayers more than $1 trillion. The first day of the markup was marred by technical challenges such as when Chairman Peter DeFazio blamed “crappy Wi-Fi” that prevented him from appearing on camera. As reporters watching the hearing pointed out, the new House rules require committee chairs to be visible. Committee Republicans moved to adjourn the markup, saying that technical issues were making it difficult for staff to keep up with proceedings. On a bill with nearly 300 amendments, it is critical that legislative staff accurately record what members are saying and keep pace with the hearing.

So that’s three questionable actions already: two members who used the pretext of the pandemic to give their votes away to someone else and a chairman who flagrantly violated House rules by not appearing on camera during a video session.