At the Races: The end of the beginning

After Tuesday’s primaries in Maine, Texas and Alabama, the matchups are set in all but four of the Senate races that Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as competitive. Still on tap: Arizona, Alaska, Kansas and Georgia’s special Senate election.

Retired astronaut Mark Kelly and surgeon Al Gross are expected to win the Democratic nominations in Arizona and Alaska. In Georgia’s special election featuring appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler, candidates from all parties will compete on the same ballot in November. If no one wins more than 50 percent of the vote, the race would advance to a January runoff.

So the next Senate primary to watch is in less than three weeks in Kansas, where GOP Sen. Pat Roberts is retiring. Kansas and national Democrats have largely coalesced around state Sen. Barbara Bollier, who switched parties less than two years ago. Republicans will choose their Senate nominee on Aug. 4.

Four of the eleven GOP candidates on the ballot have been running competitive campaigns, but most of the attention has focused on conservative firebrand Kris Kobach and Rep. Roger Marshall. National Republicans have made no secret of their concern that Kobach could win the primary but fail to capture independent voters in the general election, which is what happened when he ran for governor in 2018 and lost to Democrat Laura Kelly. Groups aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have spent millions trying to stop Kobach. In case there are any doubts about Democrats’ preference, this week a new super PAC with ties to national Democrats launched an $850,000 ad apparently designed to boost Kobach’s appeal among conservative voters and malign Marshall as “soft on Trump and weak on immigration.”